DU first cut-off list: SRCC hits highest for BCom (Hons) at 98.5%

Delhi University aspirants will require a score of at least 95% to get admission to economics and commerce courses in popular colleges, as cut-offs remained high.

Although the cut-off increased only marginally in most colleges, the cut-off for economic(Hons) was 98.75% for Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), followed by Hindu College, where the cut-off for the course was 98.50%.

Last year, the cut-offs for admissions to these colleges was at 98.50% (SRCC) and 98% at Hindu College. At least 1.24 lakh students have applied for economics courses, of which there are 2,407 seats in different colleges.

For BCom (Hons) and BCom (programme), the cut-offs were the highest at SRCC, at 98.50% — a rise of 0.75% point. Kirori Mal College (KMC) retained its cutoffs for BCom (Hons) at 98.50%, raising the mark requirement by 1% point compared to last year. At least 1.06 lakh students have applied for BCom (programme).

The cut-offs for BCom (programme) was high, due to which the cut-off has been retained. For admissions to KMC, students will require their best of four to be 97.50%, which is 1% point higher than in 2018.

Faculty members of economics and commerce at Delhi University said that the marginal rise, as compared to soaring cutoffs, over the past few years could be attributed to a number of factors, including an increase in the number of seats in both BCom (Hons) and economics (Hons). The delay in the start of the admission process this year, however, did not affect the cutoff trends.

Compared to last year, when the cut-offs for Delhi University were announced by June 19, the first list this year was announced at least 15 days late. Although experts had feared that students would choose other universities over Delhi University because of the delay, leading to a drop in mark requirement, this was not observed.

“Commerce and economics remained popular choices even this year. Overall, the cut-offs rose marginally except for a few colleges because of an increase in the number of seats and a lot of outstation students taking admissions in southern universities, for the admission process being delayed,” said Ashwini Kumar, assistant professor at SRCC.

Experts also said that the Delhi high court order, striking down the compulsory requirement of mathematics in the best of four calculation in economics and BCom (Hons), also resulted in the cut-offs not being affected.

They said that making mathematics compulsory for best of four score would have disqualified a lot of students from applying to these courses.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 10:37 IST