DU NCWEB 6th cutoff for B.Com courses released at du.ac.in, BA cutoff to be released today, check details

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 09:42 IST

Delhi University Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on Friday released sixth cut-off list for admission in B.Com programmes of the colleges affiliated to the education board. The sixth cutoff list for BA programmes will be released on Saturday, December 12. The cutoff list can be downloaded from the official website - du.ac.in. Eligible candidates can register online for admission against the sixth cut-off marks from December 12 to December 14 at the respective teaching centres.

The cutoff mark for B.Com in Miranda House for general category candidate is 84. Cutoff for Vivekananda College is 72 for general students. Cutoff for Maitreyi College is 74. Other colleges where admission is still going on include Laxmi Bai College, Aryabhatta College,Kalindi College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharaja Agrasen College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, College of Vocational Studies.BR Ambedkar and JDM College.

