IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / DU likely to adopt combination of entrance test score and class 12 marks for admissions from this year
DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.(HT file)
DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.(HT file)
education

DU likely to adopt combination of entrance test score and class 12 marks for admissions from this year

Last December, the Union ministry of education constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
READ FULL STORY
By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 AM IST

With the Central government likely to hold a common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses at all the central universities, starting this upcoming session, officials at Delhi University (DU) said they are ready to adopt it immediately in combination with the class 12 score of aspirants.

The other two central universities in Delhi, the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia, are yet to take a call regarding any change in their admission process.

Last December, the Union ministry of education constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. The same month, higher education secretary Amit Khare also said a common entrance test for admission to all central universities will be implemented in 2021.

DU vice-chancellor (acting) PC Joshi, who is also a member of the committee, said, “The modalities of CUCET will soon be finalised and it’s highly likely that it will be implemented from the upcoming academic session itself. DU is also ready to adopt it from this year onwards. We have already sent our proposal to the UGC (University Grants Commission) stating that we want a combination of CUCET and class 12 scores of students for admission to undergraduate courses,” he said.

Joshi said the CUCET will be conducted online and will have two components -- an aptitude test and a subject-specific test. “DU won’t have a major issue in implementing CUCET. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the test, has already been holding entrance exams for some of the undergraduate courses in DU over the past few years. Besides, we are planning to combine the CUCET score with the class 12 marks of students because we cannot make the Boards (CBSE, state board etc) redundant. We are yet to decide the weightage of these two components,” he said.

DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.

“We are waiting for a nod from the education ministry before making a formal announcement,” Joshi said.

In Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), officials said CUCET won’t make much of a difference since the university offers only 10 undergraduate courses in foreign languages. JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said, “The NTA is already conducting entrance exams for admission to these courses. So, it won’t be a major issue for JNU to adopt it. However, we are yet to finalise anything in this regard.”

Jamia Millia Islamia registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri said the university is working on the modalities. “It’s going to be mandatory for all central universities and we will also adopt it. But we are yet to finalise our proposal. It will only be sent to the ministry after consulting our academic and executive councils. The education ministry is also conducting a conference this weekend to guide universities about CUCET,” he said.

Presently, Jamia conducts its own entrance tests and interviews for admission to all courses.

Meanwhile, some members of DU’s statutory bodies, the academic council (AC) and the executive council (EC), also said the varsity should have consulted them before taking any decision regarding admissions.

“As per the university norms, the administration cannot send any proposal to the UGC or the ministry without consulting the statutory bodies. That is completely illegal. If the university continues to give weightage to class 12 marks, that won’t serve the purpose. The long process of document verification will still be there,” said Naveen Gaur, DU academic council member.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi delhi university
Close
DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.(HT file)
DU currently follows the merit-based admission process for admission to all undergraduate programmes excluding nine courses for which NTA conducts entrance exams every year.(HT file)
education

DU ready to consider combination of test, Class 12 marks for UG slots

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Last December, the Union ministry of education constituted a seven-member committee to recommend modalities for the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for admission to undergraduate courses across central universities in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay(Hindustan Times)
IIT Bombay(Hindustan Times)
news

IIT-B students who discovered closest asteroid to earth recognised by ASI

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, who had last year discovered the closest asteroid to have crossed the earth without touching it, have been recognised by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI).
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 11, 2021, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
On January 11, 2021, a Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, reprimanded the executive for failing to manage the farm protests, and suggested it would stay the implementation of the laws (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
admissions

SC imposes 5 crore fine on UP college, forms trust to help needy students

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:26 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed a hefty fine of five crore on a medical college in Uttar Pradesh for illegally admitting MBBS students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
More than 16.84 lakh examinees appeared in Bihar board matric exams at 1,525 examination centres set up in 38 districts across the state.(PTI file)
board exams

Bihar board matric exam 2021 concludes, cheating cases reduced by 44%

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:51 PM IST
  • The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation examination, which began on February 17, concluded on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main Paper 1 exam: Almost all topics were covered in every subject. Students were able to complete in a given timeline if we compare difficulty level, then Maths&gt;Physics&gt;Chemistry.(PTI file)
JEE main Paper 1 exam: Almost all topics were covered in every subject. Students were able to complete in a given timeline if we compare difficulty level, then Maths>Physics>Chemistry.(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE Main Paper 1: Quick analysis by expert of Feb 24 exam, evening shift

By Ajay Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:29 PM IST
  • Overall, the JEE Main Paper 1 in the evening shift was easy and balanced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021.(File photo)
CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021.(File photo)
employment news

CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CSBC Bihar constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021: NTA releases FAQs(PTI)
JEE Main 2021: NTA releases FAQs(PTI)
exam results

Delhi High Court JJA/ Restorer prelims result 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the preliminary examination can check their results online at delhihighcourt.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
exam results

HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher recruitment exam can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
news

Jammu authorities launch aptitude test for students of government schools

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:10 PM IST
The DSEJ initiated the aptitude testing process from Tuesday, School Education Jammu Director Anuradha Gupta told reporters here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 AE, JE and other posts on offer, apply now

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The programme is open to girls from Marathwada region in western Maharashtra, Chikkaballapur and Chamarajanagar region in Karnataka, SKF India said in a release.(PTI File)
The programme is open to girls from Marathwada region in western Maharashtra, Chikkaballapur and Chamarajanagar region in Karnataka, SKF India said in a release.(PTI File)
news

SKF India launches scholarships for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Auto and industrial bearings manufacturer SKF India on Wednesday announced a scholarship programme for over 100 underprivileged meritorious girls, who have scored over 80 per cent marks in their SSC exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: 230 AE and Chemist vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before March 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020.(PTI file)
ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020.(PTI file)
exam results

ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020 to be declared on Feb 25

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • ICSI CS Professional, Executive results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at icsi.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: 841 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
competitive exams

JEE Main 2021 Paper 1: Quick analysis by expert of February 24 exam, slot 1

By Ajay Kumar Sharma
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:30 PM IST
  • Overall the paper was Moderate to Easy and the Paper was balanced. Almost all topics covered in every subject, students could complete in the given time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac