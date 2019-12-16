DU Recruitment: 89 Assistant Professor vacancies at Venkateswara College notified

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:37 IST

Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Professors on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at du.ac.in on or before December 28, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies of Assistant Professors across different departments in the college. One vacancy has to be filled in biochemistry department, nine in botany, 13 in chemistry, 11 in commerce, 5 in economics, 4 in electronics, 6 in English, 4 in history, 7 in mathematics, 2 in physics, 5 in political science, 3 in Sanskrit, 3 in sociology, 5 in statistics and 11 in zoology department through this recruitment process.

Pay Scale:

Assistant professors will be entitled to the Academic Pay Level 10 with rationalised entry pay of Rs 57,700/- of the 7th Central Pay Commission pay matrix, in various subjects in the College.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category along with the OBC and EWS applicants are required to pay a nonrefundable application fee of Rs 500. However, the applicants applying for more than one post must apply separately and pay fees separately.

No application fee for SC/ST/PwD category and women applicant.

Educational Qualification:

1.Good academic record as defined by the concerned university with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

2.Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online for the post of Assistant Professor.

It must be noted that the PwD candidates may approach the helpdesk set up at the college in case they require any assistance in filling up the application form.