DU registration ends: Over 2.5 lakh apply for 62K seats

Delhi University (DU) received around 20,000 fewer applications this year as the last day for registration for admission ended on Saturday.

While some officials attributed the “drop” to a new system for registration, others pointed to the DU’s loss of rank in the national institutional ranking framework (NIRF) and delay and confusion in the admission process.

The DU admission process was extended on the orders of the high court that heard three petitions challenging DU’s recently amended eligibility criteria for admissions for several UG courses including BCom (Hons) and BA(Hons) Economics. The court has also ordered the university to allow students to apply for admission to UG courses based on the eligibility criteria of 2018-19.

While 278,544 candidates had applied last year for the undergraduate courses, 258,388 applicants registered this year between May 30 to June 22.

University officials said applicants this year were allowed to edit their application forms online for ₹100 rather than submit a fresh application in case of a mistake.

Dean of Students Rajeev Gupta said, “There are many factors behind this. However, we think the correction and edit option (for online forms) made a huge difference.”

Principal of Hindu College Anju Shrivastava too said that the move reduced duplication of forms since students would earlier file new forms if they made a mistake.

Some teachers and officials also attributed the decrease in applications to unfamiliarity with the online application process, change of eligibility criteria, and DU’s NIRF rankings, wherein it slipped six spots from last year’s rank.

Rajesh Jha, a member of DU’s Executive Council, however, said that the rankings were unlikely to affect the applications. “I don’t think NIRF ranking is the issue. The reason I see is that our admission process saw an unprecedented delay,” he said. This year, the registration process started on May 30 around two weeks later than last year. Officials said this was to align admission with re-evaluation process.

Jha added that university has seen a fund crunch which impacts governance and the subsequent “policy paralysis” may also be a reason behind this. “There was also an uncertainty over syllabus revision and students coming for admission did not know the course they would be studying. Even the admission criteria was changed arbitrarily,” he said.

Requesting anonymity, a member of the university’s admissions committee also said that students have seen an increase in the options for pursuing higher education and the decrease in DU’s applications could be reflective of that.

Abha Dev Habib, a lecturer at Miranda House, said it was also important to analyse the data further and see from which class the students have dropped out. “It is important to see which are the students who are not coming to the university. If it is students from other states, is it because Delhi has become less affordable for them?”

The professor also added that unlike earlier, when private universities mainly offered engineering and MBA degrees, nowadays universities have also been offering degree in social sciences. “Students who can afford degrees from these universities are also moving towards other options,” she said.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 08:14 IST