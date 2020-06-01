e-paper
DU releases revised academic calendar, check details

As per the notice, the varsity has announced that the summer vacation in colleges affiliated to DU will be from June 13 to 30, 2020.

education Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:50 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The next academic session (2020-21) for second and third years students will begin from August 1, 2020, while for the fresh batch the session will commence from September 1, 2020.
(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi University on Sunday released the revised academic calendar for the 2019-20 session in accordance with the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the Universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the notice, the varsity has announced that the summer vacation in colleges affiliated to DU will be from June 13 to 30, 2020. The semester examination for first and final year students will be conducted from July 1 to 30, 2020. The examination will be conducted in an open-book format.

The next academic session (2020-21) for second and third years students will begin from August 1, 2020, while for the fresh batch the session will commence from September 1, 2020.

“The revised Academic Calendar of the University for the academic session 2019-2020, is hereby notified as under, which is subject to amendment, depending upon the situation emerging out of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic or any other exigency,’ reads the notice.

The university on Friday released the tentative datesheet for open book examinations for all students on its official website. The date sheet has been released for the semester/annual mode July 2020 exams.

