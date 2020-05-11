e-paper
Home / Education / DU reopens application for revaluation of answer scripts of Nov-Dec 2019 semester exams

DU reopens application for revaluation of answer scripts of Nov-Dec 2019 semester exams

The decision has been taken in regard to the students who could not apply for the process within the stipulated time as prescribed by the University due to the coronavirus pandemic.

education Updated: May 11, 2020 13:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi University.
Delhi University. (Hindustan Times)
         

Delhi University’s examination branch on Sunday reopened the application process for revaluation, rechecking, and photocopy of evaluated answer scripts for the semester examinations held in November-December 2019. The students, except AECC and SEC Papers for which the students may contact to their respective colleges, can apply for these facilities through email.

The decision has been taken in regard to the students who could not apply for the process within the stipulated time as prescribed by the University due to the coronavirus pandemic. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

As per the notice, students can download and may take a print out of the Revaluation/ Rechecking/ Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Script forms and fill them manually. The varsity is also providing a one-time exemption from the requirement of countersigning the Form from the Dean/Head/Principal of the concerned faculty/ department/ college.

However, students are required to enclose a copy of their Mark Sheet and Admit Card of the semester examination conducted in November-December 2019.

Students can pay the online fee for Revaluation/ Rechecking/ Photocopy of Evaluated Answer Script by clicking here.

Finally, students need to scan copies of the form, copy of mark sheet, copy of admit card, copy of fee receipt, and mail it to ‘revaluation.branch.105@gmail.com’.

The Under Graduate Students of Regular College which falls under the ambit of South Delhi Campus are required to send the documents to ‘revelcell.sdc@gmail.com’.

Students can send the application form to the University on or before May 26, 2020.

