DU’s Gwyer Hall to complete 80 glorious years with a grand celebration

Gwyer Hall — one of the oldest men’s hostels for post-graduates in Delhi University — is known for its prestigious alumni pool that includes top bureaucrats, academicians and politicos. So, it’s no surprise that the two-day 80th anniversary celebration of this legendary building that begins today, promises to be a grand affair.

“Gwyer Hall has completed 80 years and it has produced not only some of the best students but also achievers in various fields. To celebrate its legacy, we want to do something with a bang,” says Rakesh Kumar Sharma, provost, Gwyer Hall.

The celebrations include performances by singer Kailash Kher and Hussain brothers (Mohammed Hussain and Ahmed Hussain). And the event will be graced by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and KN Choubey, Additional Director General, BSF.

This year, child protection is the theme of the event. Prabhanshu Ojha, president, Gwyer Hall students’ union, says, “We wanted to dedicate the celebration to something noble and in light of recent events, we wanted to spread awareness about the need for child protection.”

Sharma, an ex-resident of Jubilee hall, says, “Even during our time, Gwyer Hall is where everyone wanted to be. Yahan ke meethe samose bahut famous hai. People still come and ask for them.”

Delving in nostalgia, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, Bhishma Singh, says, “I miss my days in Gwyer Hall; hope it maintains the same features — the canteen, the hair saloon, and the common room. Sanjay Kothari, secretary to the President of India, says, “Unlike other hostels, ours was quieter. The building had roses blooming around. Last year, I came back to visit my room. It was a great feeling.

