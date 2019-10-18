DU SOL Result 2019 for BA, Bcom, Bcom (H), BA (H) pol sc, BA(H) history declared at sol.du.ac.in

education

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:44 IST

DU SOL Result 2019: Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) has declared the results of BA part 1 and part III, Bcom Part I, II and III, BCom (H), BA (H) pol science and BA (H) History on its official website at sol.du.ac.in.

Candidates can check their results by logging in using their roll numbers and selecting course on the official website of DU SOL.

How to check DU SOL Result:

Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in

Click on the link for Mark sheet/Result of the programme

Key in the required details on the login page that opens and select the course, year, part.

Click on show and the result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for future reference

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 13:41 IST