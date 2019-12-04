DU teachers protest against VC office for appointing guests teachers on permanent posts

education

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:30 IST

Teachers of the Delhi University gheraoed the office of the vice-chancellor on Wednesday to protest against a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers on permanent posts.

The Viceregal Lodge Estate houses the office of the DU vice-chancellor. Initially, teachers gheraoed the office and then entered its premises. They chanted slogans against the administration in the Council Hall of the office.

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had called a strike and urged teachers to boycott all official duties. The decision to go on strike has been made on the basis of DU circular issued August 28 which mandates that only appointment of guest teachers can be made against substantive vacancies arising for the first time in the current academic session.

The teachers are demanding the withdrawal of the circular and a one-time regulation for absorption of ad-hoc teachers.