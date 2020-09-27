DUET 2020 answer key released, direct link here

education

DUET 2020: Delhi University has released the provisional answer keys of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 on its official website at nta.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key online. Delhi University had conducted the DUET 2020 from September 6 to 11 for which over 2 lakh candidates were registered. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to several undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses in 24 cities .

1) Open the official website of the NTA - nta.ac.in

2) Click on the DUET 2020 answer key notification available on the homepage

3) It will redirect to the DUET 2020 answer key page

4) Enter your DUET 2020 application number, your date of birth, and click on submit button

5) DUET 2020 answer key would be displayed on the screen in a PDF format along with the question paper

6) Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

The nine undergraduate courses for which there is an entrance-based admission in DU are BA (Honours) Business Economics , Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), BA (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, and Five-Year Integrated Programme in Journalism.