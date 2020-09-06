Amid strict protocols, Delhi University entrance test kicks off today

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 10:17 IST

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) for admission to several undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses kicked off in 24 cities on Sunday. Over 220,000 aspirants will take the tests for admission to 133 courses between September 6 and 11.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting these examinations for nine undergraduate courses and all postgraduate and MPhil/PhD courses in 24 cities, including in Delhi-NCR, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai, and Mumbai. Last year, DUET was conducted only in 18 cities.

The NTA has issued detailed security protocols to be followed at the examination centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. To ensure contactless frisking at these centres, metal detectors will be used. The agency has also reduced the seating capacity at the examination centres to ensure social distancing norm. The examination centres will be sanitised at regular intervals.

An isolation room will be set up for students whose body temperature might be higher than the permissible limit. Just like the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), students’ entry and exits will be staggered in DUET as well to avoid rush. Students will be provided with masks and gloves at the examination centres.

The exam will be administered in three shifts a day — 8 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 2pm and 4pm to 6pm.

Sreejith K, who will write his PG entrance test on Sunday, said, “Several areas in Kerala have been declared as containment zones and my friends there won’t be able to appear for the test. I came to Delhi a couple of days ago in a train where very few people were wearing masks. I am worried about putting my family at risk, so I will quarantine myself for two weeks after I reach home.”

The nine undergraduate courses for which there is an entrance-based admission in DU are BA (Honours) Business Economics , Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis), BTech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations), BA (Hons.) Humanities and Social Sciences, Bachelor of Elementary Education, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports, BA (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, and Five-Year Integrated Programme in Journalism.