Home / Education / DUET UG Results 2020: NTA declares Delhi University entrance exam results, here’s direct link

DUET UG Results 2020: NTA declares Delhi University entrance exam results, here’s direct link

DUET UG Results 2020:The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) undergraduate result 2020 on its official website at nta.ac.in.

DUET UG Results 2020:The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) undergraduate result 2020 on its official website at nta.ac.in. The DUET-UG 2020 was conducted from September 6 to 11.Candidates who have taken the examination can download their scorecard online.

How to download DUET-UG 2020 Scorecard:

Candidates will have to visit the official website at nta.ac.in

Click on the notice available on the website regarding DUET-UG Results

Click on the DUET-UG Result link given in the notice

A Login page will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download DUET-UG Result 2020

According to the DU Academic Calendar that was released on October 9, the classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will begin from November 18 in the Delhi University colleges while the first semester exam will be held from March 15 to 27.

