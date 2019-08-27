DUSU elections 2019: ABVP to give tickets only to DU graduates for students’ union polls

education

Learning lessons from the former Delhi University students’ union (DUSU) Ankiv Baisoya’s fake degree controversy, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to be extra careful while selecting its candidates this year. The students’ group has decided to give tickets to only DU graduates for this year’s DUSU elections scheduled for September 12.

ABVP state secretary Siddharth Yadav said the decision was taken to avoid any controversy. “We cannot verify the degrees of each and every student before giving them a ticket. The university also takes a lot of time in verifying the degrees. The ABVP has, hence, decided to take this precaution,” he said.

Last year, ABVP’s candidate Baisoya had won the presidential post in DUSU elections. However, his admission was cancelled by the university’s Department of Buddhist Studies after his graduation degree was found to be fake. ABVP had also suspended Baisoya from the organisation.

Yadav said the organisation’s new move could serve as a roadblock for some students. “But we cannot take the risk. We have already shortlisted 10 students as potential candidates and all of them are from DU. We have also asked all these students to submit their original documents. We will personally verify them before finalising their candidature,” he said.

