DUSU elections 2019: High Court seeks DU response on rejected nominations

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Delhi University’s response on a plea by three students of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) challenging the rejection of their nominations in the students union elections scheduled for Thursday.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also issued notices to the university’s chief election officer (CEO) and the station house officer of Maurice Nagar police station on the petition and listed it for hearing on October 17.

The court said the elections will be subject to the outcome of the petition.

The plea filed by DU students Ravi Kumar Chauhan, Noel Benny and Parmanand Sharma contended that while on their way to submit their nomination papers to the office of the CEO on September 4, they were allegedly “prevented by suspected members of ABVP [Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad]” from doing so.

One of the three students was overpowered by the miscreants and his papers were snatched, the plea said, adding that when they again tried to submit the nomination papers, they were illegally obstructed. It said that despite heavy police force deployment, the officials did not do anything to save them and were mere spectators.

