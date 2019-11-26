e-paper
DUTA plans evaluation boycott, strike from January

In order to press for their demands, the DUTA GBM (General body meeting) has decided on a complete Evaluation Boycott of the semester-end examinations and an Indefinite Strike starting from the second week of January in case the HRD ministry and the DU administration do not respond.

education Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi University Teachers’ Association called for an evolution boycott and indefinite strike from January. (Representational image)
Delhi University Teachers’ Association called for an evolution boycott and indefinite strike from January. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday called for an evolution boycott and indefinite strike from January in protest against the “non-fulfilment” of their long-standing demands.

The DUTA had a general body meeting (GBM) on Monday to discuss and decide upon the course of action to press for the long-pending demands of the teachers.  Teachers expressed their anguish over the DU circular of August 28 that only allows appointment of guest teachers against full-time posts in Departments and colleges, which has adversely impacted the teaching-learning process, a statement from DUTA said.  The GBM also called upon the HRD ministry to respond to the demand for a one time regulation for absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers.  The DUTA GBM also demanded immediate action on a white paper released by them on “Acts of Mis-governance by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi”.

In order to press for their demands, the DUTA GBM has decided on a complete Evaluation Boycott of the semester-end examinations and an Indefinite Strike starting from the second week of January in case the HRD ministry and the DU administration do not respond.

