DUTA plans evaluation boycott, strike from January

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 09:45 IST

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Monday called for an evolution boycott and indefinite strike from January in protest against the “non-fulfilment” of their long-standing demands.

The DUTA had a general body meeting (GBM) on Monday to discuss and decide upon the course of action to press for the long-pending demands of the teachers. Teachers expressed their anguish over the DU circular of August 28 that only allows appointment of guest teachers against full-time posts in Departments and colleges, which has adversely impacted the teaching-learning process, a statement from DUTA said. The GBM also called upon the HRD ministry to respond to the demand for a one time regulation for absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers. The DUTA GBM also demanded immediate action on a white paper released by them on “Acts of Mis-governance by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi”.

In order to press for their demands, the DUTA GBM has decided on a complete Evaluation Boycott of the semester-end examinations and an Indefinite Strike starting from the second week of January in case the HRD ministry and the DU administration do not respond.