e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 vacancies till Jan 31, here’s direct link

ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 vacancies till Jan 31, here’s direct link

ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ECGC PO recruitment 2021 online at ecgc.in on or before January 31, 2021.

education Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ECGC PO Recruitment 2021.
ECGC PO Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
         

ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: ECGC Ltd. has invited online application for the recruitment of Probationary Officer (PO) on its official website. The online registration process began on January 1, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ECGC PO recruitment 2021 online at ecgc.in on or before January 31, 2021. The last date for printing the application form is February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 59 vacancies of Probationary Officer, out of which, 25 vacancies are for unreserved category, 16 for OBC, 9 for SC, 5 for EWS, and 4 for ST.

Candidates should have a degree in any discipline from recognized university.

“All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the final result should have been declared on or before 31.01.2021,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
Rhea Chakraborty seen months after release from jail, looking for new house
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In