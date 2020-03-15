Educational institutions to remain closed till March 31, says Telangana CM

education

As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till March 31.

“Public here in Telangana should not panic. The first person who was found positive, he was treated and he got cured. A second positive case was reported today and the person is in isolation ward in a state run hospital. Two suspected cases reports are pending. This virus can spread easily to people. As part of preventive measures, people should not go to public places to prevent themselves from COVID-19,” Rao said.

He also said that few decisions have been taken by the state Cabinet in this regard.

“Rs 500 crore has been allotted for preparations of COVID-19. As of now, 1,020 beds are ready with isolation wards in Telangana and 240 ventilators are also ready. A Task Force team has also been set up to monitor the cases,” the Chief Minister said.

“From tonight, all educational institutions including coaching centres will be closed till March 31. If anyone keeps open then severe action will be initiated against them. The board exams including SSC, intermediate and other exams will be held as usual,” Rao said.

The Chief Minister also said that marriage functions, which are scheduled before March 31, can be held with not allowing more than 200 members. However, he said that no one should book marriage halls after March 31 and no managements should take bookings.

“Public meetings, seminars, workshops, rallies, exhibitions, cultural events and other public gathering events will not be allowed from tonight. Indoor and outdoor sports stadiums, swimming pools, zoos, gyms, amusement parks will also remain closed from tonight. All type of sports events have been cancelled from tonight,” he said.

“RTC buses and metro rails will run as usual and sanitation works are also on. Supermarkets and shops will be open. Cinema halls, pubs, membership clubs and bars will also remain closed from tonight,” the Chief Minister explained.

Rao said that media should not spread any rumours without conforming with the health ministry. “If anyone spreads rumours, action will be initiated against them...This virus will not remain forever. It will go on for some days so we have to take care,” he stated.

The Telangana government has declared holidays for MBBS, nursing and dental students, expect final year and post-graduate students.