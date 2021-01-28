1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case

IND USA
One more person has been arrested for his alleged role in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) first-division assistant question paper leak case.

According to police officials, the arrested person has been identified as Basavraj, who was working in the accounts section of KPSC.

"Basavraj is the roommate of Ramesh. He is involved in the case and also got the question paper," an official told ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier on January 26, the police arrested two KPSC employees -- stenographer Sana Bedi from Belgaum district, and Ramesh Herakal from Bagalkot district who worked as a second-division assistant.

"Sana Bedi had access to the question papers and she leaked it to Ramesh, who further gave to accused Chandru and others," police said.

KPSC had postponed the first-division assistant examination, which was scheduled to be held on January 24 after six people were arrested and question paper was seized from their possession.

Earlier, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, (Crime) Bengaluru said that 14 people have been arrested and 35 lakhs in cash have been seized from the possession of the accused.

"Total 14 people arrested so far, 35 lakhs in cash seized," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Police, Bengaluru, on Sunday.

Close
