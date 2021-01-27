IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / 23 states, 8 UTs abolished interviews for govt jobs: Minister
Representative image(Getty Images)
Representative image(Getty Images)
employment news

23 states, 8 UTs abolished interviews for govt jobs: Minister

Interviews for certain categories of government jobs have been abolished in 23 states and 8 Union Territories to eliminate the scope of allegations of nepotism or corruption, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST

Interviews for certain categories of government jobs have been abolished in 23 states and 8 Union Territories to eliminate the scope of allegations of nepotism or corruption, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

He said discontinuation of interviews has proved to be in larger public interest and it also seeks to offer a level playing field for candidates coming from lower socio-economic strata.

"It also eliminates the scope of allegations of nepotism or corruption in appointments to government jobs," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

He said the call for abolition of interview was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2015 and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) promptly completed the entire exercise to issue orders abolishing interviews for all Group-B (Non Gazetted) and Group-C posts in the central government from 1st January 2016.

However, some of the state governments had initial reservations, but Singh said, he was glad to note that after continuous reasoning by the DoPT, most of the state and UT governments have seen the logic in this decision and finally decided to implement it.

Even in Jammu & Kashmir, where the government had initially not introduced this rule, now after the taking over of the Lieutenant Governor regime, orders have been issued to make selection to these posts purely on the basis of the merit in the written test, Singh said.

Exchanging updates with the newly appointed Secretary DoPT, Deepak Khandekar, who called on him soon after assuming charge of the office on Monday at North Block, Singh said, one of the responsibilities of the DoPT is also to persuade the different state and UT governments to implement the path-breaking reforms initiated by the Union Ministry.

Wishing Khandekar a fruitful tenure as Secretary DoPT, the minister expressed hope that the process of introducing one path-breaking reform after the other will continue under the new secretary.

He said some of such reforms which could never have been imagined till a few years ago, were possible for DoPT to introduce because of the support and personal intervention of Prime Minister Modi.

Referring to some of the other landmark reforms "which will change the face of governance in India", Singh mentioned the constituting of the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for appointment to jobs in different ministries and departments as well as the national programme for Civil Services Capacity Building called "Mission Karmayogi".

Similarly, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie had introduced common foundation course for civil service probationers under the name "Aarambh", he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
NITRD Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
NITRD Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

NITRD Recruitment 2021: 56 vacancies for LDC, HMTS, Driver, and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through a prescribed format on or before February 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GJUST clerk admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GJUST clerk admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

GJUST clerk admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the typing test can download their admit card online at gjust.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)
employment news

Punjab CM launches self-employment loan mela

PTI, Patiala
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:18 AM IST
A token of 1,000 loan sanction certificates were handed over to beneficiaries as a symbolic gesture across the state, with the chief minister handing over certificates to five beneficiaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
IBPS PO mains admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

IBPS PO mains admit card 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified in the IBPS PO Prelims Exam can download their admit card for IBPS PO mains online at ibps.in on or before February 4, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT file)
employment news

Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members

PTI, Bhopal
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Committee formed under CM to choose MPPSC chairperson, members
READ FULL STORY
Close
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
T organisations might find it difficult to fill these niche roles which calls for upskilling the employee skill sets through certification programmes(Bloomberg File)
employment news

Investment in upskilling can boost global GDP by $ 6.5 trillion by 2030: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Country-wise, India has the second highest additional employment potential at about 23 lakh, after the US at close to 27 lakh, but much more than 17 lakh for China
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
BPSC AE main results 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

BPSC AE main results 2021 declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the BPSC AE Exam 2021 can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
While the MMRDA was earlier looking at appointing a consultant for undertaking a performance review of Metro-1, it had not stated that it was planning to take over Metro-1.
employment news

Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Registration deadline to fill 139 posts extended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mahametro.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 62 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:01 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format on or before February 27, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1647 posts for Medical Technologist Grade III notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
UPSC Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 249 vacancies for various posts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BARC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
BARC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

BARC Recruitment 2021: 63 vacancies for Nurse, Driver and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at barc.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WB Primary TET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
WB Primary TET admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

WB Primary TET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the admit card online at wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
The government has decided not to offer an additional chance to candidates who took their last attempt at the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.(HT Photo)
employment news

All India Bar Exam-XV: 1.20 lakh advocates to appear at 154 centers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The Bar Council of India (BCI) has said that approximately 1,20,000 advocates are going to appear for the All India Bar Exam (AIBE)-XV (15) which is scheduled to be held on January 24 at 154 centers in 52 cities of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Recruitment(HT file)
RBI Recruitment(HT file)
employment news

RBI Recruitment: Apply online for 241 vacancies for security guard posts

Edited by Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP