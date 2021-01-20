IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / 3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)
employment news

3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 3.75 lakh youths were given jobs in the state in a transparent manner according to their merit since he took over in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:27 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 3.75 lakh youths were given jobs in the state in a transparent manner according to their merit since he took over in 2017.

"In the past three years and 10 months, jobs were given to over 3.75 lakh youths in the state. The recruitment was done in a transparent manner on their merit. There has not been any doubts and questions on the recruitment process adopted in UP," the CM said.

He was distributing posting and appointment letters to six out of 436 lecturers/assistant teachers of government secondary schools selected by UP Public Service Commission.

So far, 436 selected lecturers/assistant teachers are being posted in government secondary schools, he said adding that this programme is yet another step forward in the state government's 'Mission Rozgar'.

By providing government jobs to 436 youths, the present state government is moving towards the goal of employing four lakh youth in the state by March this year when the government will be completing four years, the CM said.

On the occasion, the CM also interacted with some of the candidates, who hailed government's selection process.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also addressed the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
employment news

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:44 AM IST
  • The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)
employment news

3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 3.75 lakh youths were given jobs in the state in a transparent manner according to their merit since he took over in 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:24 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CHSL Marks 2021. (PTI file)
SSC CHSL Marks 2021. (PTI file)
employment news

SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
HSSC constable recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
SBI PO mains admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)
employment news

UP CM to distribute appointment letters to 436 teachers today

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:32 AM IST
  • Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 436 selected candidates for the post of assistant teachers/associate lecturers in the government secondary schools here on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NHM UP admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NHM UP admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
employment news

Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST
PM Modi termed the current century is the century of the digital revolution and new-age innovation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
employment news

UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSSSB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
PSSSB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)
employment news

UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
employment news

UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP