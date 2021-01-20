3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 3.75 lakh youths were given jobs in the state in a transparent manner according to their merit since he took over in 2017.

"In the past three years and 10 months, jobs were given to over 3.75 lakh youths in the state. The recruitment was done in a transparent manner on their merit. There has not been any doubts and questions on the recruitment process adopted in UP," the CM said.

He was distributing posting and appointment letters to six out of 436 lecturers/assistant teachers of government secondary schools selected by UP Public Service Commission.

So far, 436 selected lecturers/assistant teachers are being posted in government secondary schools, he said adding that this programme is yet another step forward in the state government's 'Mission Rozgar'.

By providing government jobs to 436 youths, the present state government is moving towards the goal of employing four lakh youth in the state by March this year when the government will be completing four years, the CM said.

On the occasion, the CM also interacted with some of the candidates, who hailed government's selection process.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also addressed the event.