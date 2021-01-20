3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said 3.75 lakh youths were given jobs in the state in a transparent manner according to their merit since he took over in 2017.
"In the past three years and 10 months, jobs were given to over 3.75 lakh youths in the state. The recruitment was done in a transparent manner on their merit. There has not been any doubts and questions on the recruitment process adopted in UP," the CM said.
He was distributing posting and appointment letters to six out of 436 lecturers/assistant teachers of government secondary schools selected by UP Public Service Commission.
So far, 436 selected lecturers/assistant teachers are being posted in government secondary schools, he said adding that this programme is yet another step forward in the state government's 'Mission Rozgar'.
By providing government jobs to 436 youths, the present state government is moving towards the goal of employing four lakh youth in the state by March this year when the government will be completing four years, the CM said.
On the occasion, the CM also interacted with some of the candidates, who hailed government's selection process.
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also addressed the event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies
- The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today
- Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM to distribute appointment letters to 436 teachers today
- Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 436 selected candidates for the post of assistant teachers/associate lecturers in the government secondary schools here on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
- As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3
- UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here
- UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox