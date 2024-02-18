 AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 68 posts, details here - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 68 posts, details here

AIIMS Bilaspur Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 68 posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 18, 2024 05:34 PM IST

AIIMS Bilaspur will recruit candidates for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Additional Professor through the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 68 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the posts is till February 23, 2024 and application hard copy must reach the address given in the notification on or before February 27, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Professor: 24 posts
  • Additional Professor: 14 posts
  • Associate Professor: 14 posts
  • Assistant Professor: 16 posts

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted to the basis of eligibility criteria. Only the eligible candidates/ shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. The candidates called for interview would be required to make a presentation on his/her work/achievements before the selection committee for a duration not exceeding 05 minutes. The interview with the Selection Committee is mandatory for which the candidate has to appear personally and physically.

Application Fees

  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment of fee.
  • SC/ST category: Rs. 1,000 plus 18% GST= 1,180/-
  • For other categories: Rs. 2,000/ plus 18% GST= 2,360/-

Where to send applications

The filled-up applications should be sent to the Deputy Director, Administration, 3rd Floor, Administrative Block (Recruitment Cell), AIIMA, Kothipura, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh – 174037. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Bilaspur.

Detailed Notification Here

Exam and College Guide
