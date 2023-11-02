AIIMS Deoghar Non Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 Group B and C posts at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in
AIIMS Deoghar will recruit for Non Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 91 posts at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Deoghar has invited applications for Non Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Deoghar at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 91 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply is till November 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Administrative Officer: 1 post
- Librarian: 3 posts
- Medical Social Worker: 1 post
- Junior Accounts Officer: 2 posts
- Technical Assistant/Technician: 1 post
- Office Assistant: 5 posts
- Hostel Warden: 2 posts
- Store Keeper: 6 posts
- Junior Engineer: 3 posts
- Lab Technician: 5 posts
- Pharmacist Grade-II: 5 posts
- Cashier: 2 posts
- Lab Attendant: 8 posts
- Junior Warden: 4 posts
- Hospital Attendant: 40 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
For Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts, the mode of Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidate in Computer Based Test (CBT) in the order of merit and fulfilling the eligibility criteria by candidates during document verification.
Application Fees
The application fees for General/ OBC category is ₹1500/-. For SC, ST and EWS category, the application fees is ₹1200/-. PwBD & Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Deoghar.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here