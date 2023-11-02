AIIMS Deoghar Non Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 Group B and C posts at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Deoghar has invited applications for Non Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of AIIMS Deoghar at aiimsdeoghar.edu.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 91 posts in the organization. AIIMS Deoghar Non Faculty Recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 Group B and C posts (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply is till November 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Administrative Officer: 1 post

Librarian: 3 posts

Medical Social Worker: 1 post

Junior Accounts Officer: 2 posts

Technical Assistant/Technician: 1 post

Office Assistant: 5 posts

Hostel Warden: 2 posts

Store Keeper: 6 posts

Junior Engineer: 3 posts

Lab Technician: 5 posts

Pharmacist Grade-II: 5 posts

Cashier: 2 posts

Lab Attendant: 8 posts

Junior Warden: 4 posts

Hospital Attendant: 40 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

For Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts, the mode of Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidate in Computer Based Test (CBT) in the order of merit and fulfilling the eligibility criteria by candidates during document verification.

Application Fees

The application fees for General/ OBC category is ₹1500/-. For SC, ST and EWS category, the application fees is ₹1200/-. PwBD & Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS Deoghar.

