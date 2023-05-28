All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Deoghar has notified 73 direct recruitment vacancies (on deputation basis) at various departments of the institute. Candidates can visit aiimsdeoghar.edu.in for detailed information and the application link. AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 73 teaching positions

The vacancies are for:

Professor: 26 posts.

Additional Professor: 16 posts.

Associate Professor: 11 posts.

Assistant Professor: 19 posts.

Associate Professor (Reader) College of Nursing: 1 post.

The institute has informed that the cut-off date for receiving soft copies of applications under the first round is June 10 and the deadline for receiving hard copies is June 17.

For the second round, soft copies can be submitted up to July 15 and hard copies till July 22.

The cut-off date for submitting soft copies for the third round is September 10 and for submitting hard copies, the last date is September 17.

For the fourth round, soft copies can be submitted till November 15 and hard copies till November 22.

For the last or fifth round, the last date for receiving soft copies of documents is February 10 and for receiving hard copies, the deadline is February 17.

For further details, applicants can visit the official website of the institute.