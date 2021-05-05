AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021: Apply for 119 faculty posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, has invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of professor, additional professor, associate professor and assistant professor in its various departments.

The application process opened on May 3 and the last date to submit it online is May 16.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of AIIMS Mangalagiri at aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 119 posts.

Vacancy details: Professor: 29; Additional professor: 18; Associate professor: 27; Assistant professor: 45

Application Fee: Candidates from UR/EWS/OBC category have to pay ₹3000 as an application fee. Candidates from SC/ST category have to pay ₹2500 as a application fee. Candidates from PwBD are exempted from submitting the application fee

Age limit: The age limit for Professor and Additional professor posts is 58 as on closing date of online application. The age limit for Associate professor and Assistant professor posts is 50 as on closing date of online application

Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately online for each post and pay the application fee for each post.

Selection Process: Duly constituted Standing Selection Committee will conduct the selection process for all the posts.

Note: Candidates must check education qualification, experience, pay scale and other important details on the official website of AIIMS Mangalagiri.



