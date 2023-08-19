News / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply for 70 Non- Faculty posts

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply for 70 Non- Faculty posts

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 19, 2023 01:43 PM IST

AIIMS Mangalagiri invites applications for 70 Non-Faculty posts. The last date to apply is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement.

The All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has invited applications for 70 Non- Faculty posts. The application process is ongoing. The last date for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply for 70 Non- Faculty posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply for 70 Non- Faculty posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Here's direct link

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies Non- faculty posts.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 selection post: The process of selection will be based on the results of a computer-based test (CBT), in the order of merit, provided that the candidates meet the eligibility requirements during any necessary document verification and skill test.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in. After the submission of the online application form, candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form to the following address:

Recruitment Cell,

Room No: 216, 2nd Floor,

Library & Admin Building,

AIIMS, Mangalagiri, Guntur,

Andhra Pradesh, Pin – 522 503

The hard copy of the application form along with the self-attested copy of necessary documents should reach the above-mentioned address within 10 days from the last date of the online application form.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out