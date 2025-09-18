AIIMS NORCET 9 Results 2025 declared for stage 1 exam; 19,334 qualify for stage II, get list here
AIIMS NORCET 9 Results 2025: Candidates who cleared the Stage-I exam are now eligible to appear for Stage-II of NORCET-9, scheduled for 27 September 2025.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Thursday announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9) Stage-I examinations. The exam was held on 14 September 2025.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for nursing officer posts across multiple premier institutions, including:
All AIIMS Institutes
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), New Delhi
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal
National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi
All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR), Mumbai
Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi
The examination is being held in reference to multiple recruitment notices published in July 2025 across AIIMS and other participating institutions.
AIIMS has advised all provisionally qualified candidates to download their admit cards from the official website once released and to check their allotted exam city and state details from 20 September.
Important Dates for Stage-II Examinations
Exam Date: 27 September 2025
Admit Card Release: 24 September 2025
Exam City Intimation: 20 September 2025
The NORCET is a nationwide competitive examination that serves as a common eligibility test for nursing officer recruitment across central government hospitals and institutes.
For the complete list of provisionally qualified candidates and further instructions, aspirants are advised to visit the official AIIMS Examination Section website: aiimsexams.ac.in
