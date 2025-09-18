Search
Thu, Sept 18, 2025
AIIMS NORCET 9 Results 2025 declared for stage 1 exam; 19,334 qualify for stage II, get list here

Updated on: Sept 18, 2025 09:42 pm IST

AIIMS NORCET 9 Results 2025: Candidates who cleared the Stage-I exam are now eligible to appear for Stage-II of NORCET-9, scheduled for 27 September 2025.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Thursday announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9) Stage-I examinations. The exam was held on 14 September 2025.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Results 2025: AIIMS has advised all provisionally qualified candidates to download their admit cards from the official website once released and to check their allotted exam city and state details from 20 September.(aiimsexams.ac.in)
Candidates who cleared the Stage-I exam are now eligible to appear for Stage-II of NORCET-9, scheduled for 27 September 2025.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for nursing officer posts across multiple premier institutions, including:

All AIIMS Institutes

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), New Delhi

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal

National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi

All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR), Mumbai

Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi

The examination is being held in reference to multiple recruitment notices published in July 2025 across AIIMS and other participating institutions.

AIIMS has advised all provisionally qualified candidates to download their admit cards from the official website once released and to check their allotted exam city and state details from 20 September.

Important Dates for Stage-II Examinations

Exam Date: 27 September 2025

Admit Card Release: 24 September 2025

Exam City Intimation: 20 September 2025

NORCET 9 Stage 1 results summary(aiimsexams.ac.in)
The NORCET is a nationwide competitive examination that serves as a common eligibility test for nursing officer recruitment across central government hospitals and institutes.

For the complete list of provisionally qualified candidates and further instructions, aspirants are advised to visit the official AIIMS Examination Section website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Here is the direct link to check result PDF

Follow Us On