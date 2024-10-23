AIIMS NORCET Result: Vacancy list, choice filling today at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET Result 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will share the vacancy list and begin choice filling for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) today, October 23. AIIMS NORCET Result: Vacancy list, choice filling today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who qualified in the recruitment test can check the detailed procedure and updated seat position at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS said online choice filling will be done from October 23 to 30.

The online computer based test (CBT) for NORCET 7, stage 2 was held on October 4.

The stage 2 or final results of NORCET 7 were announced on October 16. The institute published the roll numbers, category, gender, percentage of marks, and ranks of selected candidates in the result notification.

As per the notification, 6,944 candidates qualified for the examination, 2,581 of whom were male and 4,363 female.

The highest number of candidates selected from a category – 3161 – were OBCs, followed by SC (1,430 candidates), EWS (1,007), unreserved (851) and ST (495).

In the case of two or more candidates scoring equal marks, ties were resolved by giving preference to the older candidates.

If ties could not be resolved through age, AIIMS gave the higher ranks to candidates who marked a lower number of negative answers.

The institute said results of all candidates are provisional and are subject to verification of candidature and fulfilment of other eligibility conditions.

The verification of eligibility, documents, etc., will be as per the criteria applicable at the respective institutes/hospitals.

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS examinations.