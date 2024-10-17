AIIMS NORCET 7 result for stage 2 exam out at aiimsexams.ac.in, 6944 candidates qualify

AIIMS NORCET Result 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) stage 2 or final results. Candidates can check the result on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. Roll numbers, category, gender, percentage of marks and ranks of selected candidates are mentioned in the result notification. AIIMS NORCET 7 result 2024 announced at aiimsexams.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

Direct link to check AIIMS NORCET 7 result

The online computer based test (CBT) for NORCET 7, stage 2 was held on October 4.

A total of 6,944 candidates have qualified in the exam, of whom 2,581 are male and 4,363 are female candidates.

The highest number of candidates from a category who have cleared the NORCET exam – 3161 – are OBCs, followed by SC (1,430 candidates), EWS (1,007), unreserved (851) and ST (495).

How to check AIIMS NORCET Result 2024

Go to aiimsexams.ac.in. Open the result link for the NORCET 7 stage 2 exam. Open the PDF and check your result using roll number.

In the case of ties in scores, it was resolved by giving preference to the older candidates, AIIMS said. If ties could not be resolved this way, the institute gave preference to candidates who gave less number of negative answers.

The result is provisional, subject to verification of candidature and fulfilment of other eligibility conditions. AIIMS said verification of eligibility, documents, etc., will be as per the criteria applicable at the respective institutes/hospitals.

The final selection will be made through online allocation. The detailed procedure and updated seat position will be notified on aiimsexams.ac.in on October 23 and online choice filling will be done from October 23 to 30, AIIMS said.

