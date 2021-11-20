Home / Education / Employment News / AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for Engineer and other posts
AIIMS to recruit candidates for Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of AIIMS, Patna on aiimspatna.org. 
Published on Nov 20, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 20, 2021.

The recruitment will be done for Group A and Group B posts. Read below to check eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Financial Advisor 1 Post 
Accounts Officer 2 Posts 
Assistant Controller of Examination 1 Post 
Medical Superintendent 1 Post 
Chief Nursing Officer 1 Post 
Superintending Engineer 1 Post 
Executive Engineer (Electrical)1 Post 
Assistant Engineer (AC&R) 1 Post 
Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer 1 Post 
CSSD Officer 1 Post 
CSSD Supervisor 1 Post 
Senior Sanitation Officer 1 Post 
Security Officer 1 Post 
Chief Librarian 1 Post 
Chief Dietician 1 Post 
Chief Medical Social Service Officer 1 Post 
Public Relation Officer 1 Post 
Librarian2 Posts 
Librarian Selection Grade 1 Post 
Senior Hindi Officer1 Post 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here

Other Details

The personal talk or interview will be conducted on January 20, 2022 at AIIMS Patna. The list of candidates, who are found eligible for calling for interview will be published on the website on December 30, 2021. 

