AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for Engineer and other posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 20, 2021.

The recruitment will be done for Group A and Group B posts. Read below to check eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Financial Advisor 1 Post Accounts Officer 2 Posts Assistant Controller of Examination 1 Post Medical Superintendent 1 Post Chief Nursing Officer 1 Post Superintending Engineer 1 Post Executive Engineer (Electrical) 1 Post Assistant Engineer (AC&R) 1 Post Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer 1 Post CSSD Officer 1 Post CSSD Supervisor 1 Post Senior Sanitation Officer 1 Post Security Officer 1 Post Chief Librarian 1 Post Chief Dietician 1 Post Chief Medical Social Service Officer 1 Post Public Relation Officer 1 Post Librarian 2 Posts Librarian Selection Grade 1 Post Senior Hindi Officer 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Other Details

The personal talk or interview will be conducted on January 20, 2022 at AIIMS Patna. The list of candidates, who are found eligible for calling for interview will be published on the website on December 30, 2021.