AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for Engineer and other posts
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineers and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of AIIMS Patna on aiimspatna.org. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 20, 2021.
The recruitment will be done for Group A and Group B posts. Read below to check eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Financial Advisor
|1 Post
|Accounts Officer
|2 Posts
|Assistant Controller of Examination
|1 Post
|Medical Superintendent
|1 Post
|Chief Nursing Officer
|1 Post
|Superintending Engineer
|1 Post
|Executive Engineer (Electrical)
|1 Post
|Assistant Engineer (AC&R)
|1 Post
|Senior Procurement-cum-Stores Officer
|1 Post
|CSSD Officer
|1 Post
|CSSD Supervisor
|1 Post
|Senior Sanitation Officer
|1 Post
|Security Officer
|1 Post
|Chief Librarian
|1 Post
|Chief Dietician
|1 Post
|Chief Medical Social Service Officer
|1 Post
|Public Relation Officer
|1 Post
|Librarian
|2 Posts
|Librarian Selection Grade
|1 Post
|Senior Hindi Officer
|1 Post
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Other Details
The personal talk or interview will be conducted on January 20, 2022 at AIIMS Patna. The list of candidates, who are found eligible for calling for interview will be published on the website on December 30, 2021.