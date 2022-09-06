AILET 2023 registration begins tomorrow at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

National Law University (NLU), Delhi will begin the application process for AILET 2023 tomorrow, September 7, 2022, for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programmes. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

As per the official notification the ALIET 2023 examination will be conducted on December 11 2022, from 11 am to 12: 30 am.

Entrance exam fee:

General /OBC/EWS/Foreign Nationals/ Kashmiri Migrants/ Residents of Jammu & Kashmir : ₹3,050

SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PwD): ₹1,050

Fee Exempted from Below Poverty Line (BPL) candidates of SC/ST Category only.

AILET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of the university - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

On the homepage, look for the registration link

Select the course (BA LLB, LLM or Ph.D)

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.