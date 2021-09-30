Allahabad University Recruitment: Apply for teaching & non-teaching positions

Allahabad University has notified vacancies for professor, assistant professor, assistant librarian, associate professor. The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is October 27.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website at www.allduniv.ac.in and apply for the same.

Allahabad University recruitment vacancies details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies of professors, 357 vacancies of Assistant professors, 170 vacancies of Associate professors, and 4 vacancies of Assistant Librarian.

Allahabad University recruitment application fee: For Professor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor, the application cost is ₹1500 for UR, EWS, OBC, 650 for SC/ST, and ₹50 for PwD (Divyang) and Women.

For the post of Assistant Librarian, the application fee is ₹1050 for UR, EWS, SEBC (OBC), ₹450 for SC/ST, and ₹50 for Women & PwD (Divyang) candidates.

Allahabad University Faculty recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Allahabad university

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Advertisement for various teaching positions in the University vide Advt. No. UoA/Asst Prof/01/2021, UoA/Asso Prof/01/2021 & UoA/Prof/01/2021and Assistant Librarian”.

Click on the Apply tab

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference