AP Endowments Department Recruitment 2023: Apply for AEE and other posts
Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department invites applications for AEE (Civil), AEE (Electrical) and Technical Assistant (Civil) posts. Last date is January 5.
The government of Andhra Pradesh Endowments Department has invited applications for the post of post of AEE (Civil), AEE (Electrical) and Technical Assistant (Civil) on a Contractual basis. The last date for the receipt of the application is January 5. The detailed notification is available on the official website at escihyd.org.
AP Endowments Department Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 80 vacancies of which 35 vacancies are for AEEs(Civil) and 5 vacancies are for AEEs ( Electrical). 30 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant (Civil).
AP Endowments Department Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 42 years.
AP Endowments Department Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria:
For AEE(Civil): Candidates must possess B.E./B.Tech degree (Civil).
For AEE(Electrical): Candidates must possess B.E./B.Tech degree (Electrical)
AP Endowments Department Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Candidates have to submit the hard copy of the applictaion form to the following address:
The Convener,
Recruitment Services,
Power & Energy Division
Engineering Staff College of India,
Old Bombay Road, GachiBowli,
Hyderabad– 500 032.
For more details, candidates can visit the official website at escihyd.org.