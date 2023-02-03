AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 to release on February 5, here’s how to download

State Level Police Recruitment Board will release AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 on February 5, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspectors of Police can download the admit card through the official site of SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The admit card will be available on the website on February 5 at 11 am and will be available till February 19, 2023. The preliminary written test will be held on February 19, 2023 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP Police at slprb.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP Police SI Hall Tickets 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ongoing recruitment drive in Andhra Pradesh aims to fill-up 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SLPRB.