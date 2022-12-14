AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Registration begins on slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Andhra Pradesh has started the application process for Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment, 2022 today, December 14. The last date to apply is January 18.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications on slprb.ap.gov.in.

The ongoing recruitment drive in Andhra Pradesh aims to fill-up 6,500 SI and Constable vacancies. Of these, 411 are SI posts.

The application process for AP Police Constable recruitment is underway and will end on December 28.

AP Police SI written exam is scheduled for February 19 and hall tickets will be published on February 5.

Here are more details about the vacancies:

Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women): 315

Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men): 96

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Link to apply

How to apply for AP Police SI recruitment 2022

Go to slprb.ap.gov.in. Click on the recruitment tab. Open the link to apply for sub-inspector posts. Read the given instructions, tick on the boxes and proceed. Pay the application fee. Now, login, fill the application form, upload documents. Submit the form. Save a copy of the final page and photograph used.

The application fee is ₹600 for OCs (including EWS) and BCs; and ₹300 for SCs/STs. The fee can be paid online through Credit Card/Debit Card/Internet Banking.