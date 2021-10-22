Home / Education / Employment News / APEPDCL EA junior lineman grade II results 2021 declared, direct link
employment news

APEPDCL EA junior lineman grade II results 2021 declared, direct link

  • Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited has released result of written exam for the post of Energy Assistants (EA) (junior lineman grade-II).
Candidates can check &nbsp;result APEPDCL EA junior lineman grade II results on the official website of APEPDCL at recruitment.apeasternpower.com.(recruitment.apeasternpower.com)
Candidates can check  result APEPDCL EA junior lineman grade II results on the official website of APEPDCL at recruitment.apeasternpower.com.(recruitment.apeasternpower.com)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited has declared result of the written examination for the post of Energy Assistants (EA) (junior lineman grade-II). Candidates who appeared for the mentioned examination can check their result on the official website of APEPDCL at recruitment.apeasternpower.com.

The EA JLMGr.II examination was held on October 10, 2021.

Direct link to check APEPDCL Junior lineman grade-II exam result 2021

How to check APEPDCL Junior lineman grade-II exam result 2021:

Visit the official website of APEPDCL at recruitment.apeasternpower.com.

Click on 'Download Results' link available on the homepage.

Enter hall ticket or registration number and date of birth.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result apepdcl recruitment
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out