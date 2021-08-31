Home / Education / Employment News / APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 398 posts, details here
APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 398 posts, details here(Shutterstock)
APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 398 posts, details here(Shutterstock)
employment news

APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 398 posts, details here

Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited will recruit candidates for Energy Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official link at apeasternpower.com.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 09:46 AM IST

Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Energy Assistants post. Candidates who are interested for the post can apply online through the official link at apeasternpower.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 398 Junior Lineman Grade II posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application August 30, 2021
Closing date of application September 24, 2021 
Downloading of hall tickets October 2 to October 9, 2021
Date and time of exam October 10, 2021 
Declaration of result October 22, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed SSC/10th Class with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade. The age limit of the candidate should be not less than 18 years and not more than 35 years.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 700/- as application fees if belonging to OC/BC category and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay 350/- as application fees. The payment should be made using net banking/ credit card/ debit card.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
apepdcl apepdcl recruitment sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.