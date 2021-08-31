APEPDCL Energy Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 398 posts, details here

Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Energy Assistants post. Candidates who are interested for the post can apply online through the official link at apeasternpower.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 24, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 398 Junior Lineman Grade II posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application August 30, 2021 Closing date of application September 24, 2021 Downloading of hall tickets October 2 to October 9, 2021 Date and time of exam October 10, 2021 Declaration of result October 22, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed SSC/10th Class with ITI qualification in Electrical Trade/Wireman trade. The age limit of the candidate should be not less than 18 years and not more than 35 years.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹700/- as application fees if belonging to OC/BC category and candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay ₹350/- as application fees. The payment should be made using net banking/ credit card/ debit card.