APEX Bank Officers Recruitment 2023: Apply for 638 posts at apexbank.in
APEX Bank will recruit candidates for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online till April 9, 2023.
M.P Rajya Sahakari Bank or Apex Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of APEX Bank at apexbank.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 9, 2023.
This recruitment drive will fill up 638 posts of Officers of different categories and grade in 35 District Central Cooperative Banks of Madhya Pradesh. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Computer Programmer: 35 posts
- Financial Analyst: 35 posts
- Marketing Officer: 29 posts
- Internal Auditor: 25 posts
- Internal Inspector: 17 posts
- Office Superintendent: 12 posts
- Branch Inspector: 17 posts
- Branch Manager: 367 posts
- Asstt. Chief Supervisor: 27 posts
- Sub Engineer: 8 posts
- Statistical Officer: 15 posts
- Accountant: 38 posts
- Computer Programmer-2: 13 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit given below.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of online test. The call letter for the online test will be available on the official website.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹500/- for General/OBC/EWS candidates and Rs.250/- for SC/ST/PH Candidates. 18% GST will be charged additionally. For more related details candidates can check the official site of APEX Bank.