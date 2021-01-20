Application begins for distict judge vacancies in Allahabad Court
- Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications for recruitment against 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS).
Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications for recruitment against 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS).
Aspirants can apply online at allahabadhighcourt.in from January 20 till February 19.
Eligibility:
The candidates must have LLB Degree with 7 Years practice as an advocate and should be between the age group of 35 to 45 years.
Key Dates:
Commencement of submission of online application: 20 January 2021
Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2021
Fee Payment Last Date: 19 February 2021
Pre Exam Date: 04 April 2021
Admit Card Available: March 2021
Selection Procedure:
The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains and Interview. The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on April 4, 2021.
Pay Scale of Rs. 51550-1230-58930-1380-63070
Application Fee
General/OBC - Rs. 1250/-
SC/ST- Rs. 1000/-
Candidates belonging to other states than UP - Rs. 1250/-
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 3rd phase exam schedule released, check dates and instructions
- According to notification released, the 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12 for around 28 lakh candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Application begins for distict judge vacancies in Allahabad Court
- Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications for recruitment against 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies
- The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 600 vacancies for Pharmacists on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before February 6, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today
- Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM to distribute appointment letters to 436 teachers today
- Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 436 selected candidates for the post of assistant teachers/associate lecturers in the government secondary schools here on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
- As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox