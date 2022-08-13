Applications invited for 10+2 B Tech Cadet entry scheme in Indian Navy

Indian Navy has invited online applications from eligible unmarried male candidates for a four-year B. Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme.

Selected candidates will be induced as cadets and after completing the course, the candidates will be recruited as Officers for permanent commission.

Interested candidates can apply online for the B.tech course from August 18, 2022 on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the course is August 28, 2022. Candidates will be enrolled for the degree under 2 branches- Executive and technical branch and Education branch.

For the course, candidates will have to join the Indian Naval academy, Ezhimala, Kerala. The entire cost of training including books and reading material will be borne by the Indian Navy.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 vacancies out of which 31 are for the executive and technical branch and 5 are for the education branch. Candidates can apply for either or both the branches.

As far as educational qualification is concerned, candidates who have passed senior secondary examination (10+2) pattern or its equivalent examination from any board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in X or XII) are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have appeared for JEE Main 2022 for B.E/B.Tech Exam can apply for the course.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cutoff fixed for shortlisting applications for SSB based on JEE(Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL)-2022. Candidates will be called for interviews based on the list.