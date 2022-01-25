Home / Education / Employment News / APPSC AE Exam 2021 dates released, check schedule here
employment news

APPSC AE Exam 2021 dates released, check schedule here

APPSC AE Exam 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the exam schedule through the official notice given below. 
APPSC AE Exam 2021 dates released, check schedule here(Hindustan Times)
APPSC AE Exam 2021 dates released, check schedule here(Hindustan Times)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 03:53 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released APPSC AE Exam 2021 dates. The examination for the post of Assistant Engineers in various engineering sub-services will be conducted on May 14 and May 15, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the exam scheduled through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the examination will be conducted at 13 districts of AP and Hyderabad. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam hall ticket will be available to candidates who will appear for the exam one week before the date of examination. 

APPSC AE Exam 2021: How to download schedule 

Candidates can download the schedule through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on APPSC AE Exam 2021 dates link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check the exam schedule.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process was started on October 21, 2021 and ended on November 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organization. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
appsc sarkari naukri
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out