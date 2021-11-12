Home / Education / Employment News / APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 190 posts
APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply today for 190 posts

APPSC will close down the registration process for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC will close the registration process for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organisation. 

Candidate who are applying for the first time shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website. To apply for the posts candidates can apply online through these simple steps. 

Direct link to apply here 

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on OTPR and press on registration link.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

