APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Registration for 190 posts begins today

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will start the registration process for Assistant Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of APPSC on psc.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 11, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organization.

In case, the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website. Read below to know eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification given here. The minimum age limit is 18 years and maximum age limit is 42 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately.

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should pay ₹250/- as application fees and ₹80/- as examination fees. However, many category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. In case of corrections Rs.100/- per correction will be charged. However changes are not allowed for name, fee and age relaxation.