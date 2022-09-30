APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 217 various posts at psc.ap.gov.in, details here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications to apply for various posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

The various recruitment notifications will fill up 217 posts of Medical Officers, Group 4 services, Lecturers and non gazetted posts. The last date for all the posts given below are different and eligible candidates are advised to check the official notifications available on the website for details.

Vacancy Details

Group 4 services: 6 Posts

Non Gazetted: 45 Posts

Lecturer/ Assistant Professor: 37 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer posts: 23 Posts

Civil Assistant Surgeons in AP: 7 Posts

Medical Officers: 99 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notifications available on the website.

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of written examination. The written examination for the posts will be conducted separately. The dates will be announced in due course of time.

Candidates can check more related details through the official notifications available on the website.

Detailed Notification Here