APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 99 Lecturer posts from tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 28, 2024 06:11 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission invites applications for Lecturer posts.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications for Lecturer posts. The applictaion process will commence on January 29 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at portal-psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Recruitment 2024: Application process begins on January 29
APPSC Recruitment 2024: Application process begins on January 29

The written examination will be held in April/May 2024.

APPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 99 vacancies of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering) in the A.P Technical Education Service.

APPSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 42 years.

APPSC Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application processing fee is 250, and the examination fee is 120. SC, ST, BC, PBD & Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of the examination fee of Rs120.

Candidates can check the detailed notification for eligibility criteria and other details here.

