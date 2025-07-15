Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
APPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration for 691 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts begins tomorrow

Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 02:05 PM IST

APPSC will recruit for Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at psc.ap.gov.in.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited applications Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer posts. The registration process will begin on July 16 and will end on August 5, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 691 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply online can find the direct link on the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Vacancy Details

1. Forest Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Subordinate Service: 256 posts

2. Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Subordinate Service: 435 posts

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fee

The application fee is 250/- and examination fee is 80/-.

The fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using payment gateway using net banking/ credit card / debit card. The list of banks providing service for the purpose of online remittance of fee will be available on the website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

