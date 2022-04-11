APSC recruitment: 11 vacancies of Squad Commander on offer, apply from April 12

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified vacancies for 11 posts of Squad Commander. The application process will commence from tomorrow April 12 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 12.Candidates can pay the application fee till May 14. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

APSC recruitment educational qualification: The minimum educational qualification of the candidates should be B.Sc. (Science) with physics, chemistry and mathematics from recognized Board/ Institution.

APSC recruitment age limit: Candidates age should be should not be more than 24 years of age and not less than 20 years of age as on January 1, 2022.

APSC recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹285 for General/EWS category. The application fee is ₹185 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. For BPL and PWBD candidates the application fee is 35.

APSC recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Recruitment Advertisement' tab

Click on the Apply link

Click on ‘Register Here’ link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process

Log in and fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

