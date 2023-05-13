Home / Education / Employment News / APSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Urban Technical officer posts from May 17

APSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Urban Technical officer posts from May 17

ByHT Education Desk
May 13, 2023 08:33 PM IST

APSC has invited applications for the Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) posts.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for the Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) posts. The application process will begin on May 17. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at apsc.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is June 16. Candidates can submit the application fee by June 18.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 103 vacancies of for the Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III) posts.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 150 for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC candidates and 250 for unreserved candidates. The fee is not required for applicants who fall within the BPL and PwBD categories.

APSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in

Next, click on the “Online Recruitment Portal”

Click on “Apply Here” under “Urban Technical Officer (Junior Grade-III)”

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

