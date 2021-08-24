Home / Education / Employment News / ARIES Recruitment 2021: Apply for PA, engineering assistants and other posts
ARIES Recruitment 2021: Apply for PA, engineering assistants and other posts

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has invited applications for Engineer Assistant, Junior Engineer Assistant, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ARIES at aries.res.in.

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is September 24.

ARIES recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Personal Assistant, 2 vacancies are for the post of Engineering Assistant, 4 vacancy is for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant, 2 vacancy is each for the post of Junior Scientific Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff(MTS).

ARIES recruitment 2021 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years except for the post of Personal Assistant.

The maximum age limit for the post of Personal Assistant is 30 years.

Here is the direct link to apply for various vacancies in ARIES

ARIES recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of ARIES at aries.res.in

On the homepage click on the opportunity tab and then on Technical & Administrative

Click on the apply now tab

Fill the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

candidates can check eligibility criteria on the official website of ARIES at aries.res.in

Topics
aries sarkari naukri govt job + 1 more
