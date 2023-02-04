Home / Education / Employment News / ARIES Recruitment 2023: Apply for Engineer Assistant and other posts

ARIES Recruitment 2023: Apply for Engineer Assistant and other posts

Published on Feb 04, 2023 06:56 PM IST

ARIES has invited applications for Engineer Assistant and other posts.

ByHT Education Desk

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) has invited applications for Engineer Assistant and other posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ARIES at aries.res.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is February 28.

ARIES Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 16 vacancies of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Engineering Assistant, 3 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electronics), Junior Scientific Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - [Technical]. One vacancy is for the post of Junior Engg. Asstt. (Electrical), Personal Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) - [Technical], and Junior Officer (on Contract basis).

ARIES Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.aries.res.in

On the homepage, click on “Recruitment Advt. for various Technical & Administrative Posts-2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen
Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print out for future reference.

